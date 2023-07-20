LIVE: Australia v Republic of Ireland, Women's World Cup 2023

File this under ‘emotional content’:
Some messages of good luck from some Irish Legends 🇮🇪💚#COYGIG | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/1QmUsFKRxC— Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) July 20, 2023
Just over 30 mins to kick-off.
Getting another coffee might not do much for the nerves.
Embrace the occasion…
Sinead O’Carroll got a sense of what this means to some of those Ireland fans Down Under while Emma Duffy has the match preview.
The Sam Kerr news is beginning to set in.
It’s huge, although her replacement up front is a certain Mary Fowler.
The 20-year-old is a rising star for the Matildas and, just like Kerr, qualified to play for Ireland through her grandfather.
The Australia team in full:
STARTING XI 🗒— CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) July 20, 2023
Here's how we line up for our #FIFAWWC opener against the Republic of Ireland!
⏰: 8:00pm AEST
📺💻📱: Channel 7 & Optus Sport#Matildas pic.twitter.com/gv6CVfiYE6
Vera Pauw has stuck with the same starting XI that played France in that send-off game in Tallaght Stadium.
Denise O’Sullivan, as expected, starts having suffered no setback in her recovery from a leg injury.
Katie McCabe will lead Ireland out.
Emma Duffy and Sinead O’Carroll are there for us to capture this historic occasion in Irish football.
And here it is, the Ireland team that will face Australia.
STARTING XI | Australia v Ireland— Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) July 20, 2023
Our line-up for our biggest game yet…
Katie McCabe captains us in our first @FIFAWWC game 🇮🇪#COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/UrJkQDzj1C
Good morning,
Ireland’s debut in the Women’s World Cup is a little over one hour away.
And it’s been an eventful build up in Sydney.
Australia have confirmed that superstar striker Sam Kerr is OUT after picking up a calf injury in training yesterday.
SQUAD NOTE: Sam Kerr is unavailable tonight after she picked up a calf injury at training on MD-1. Sam will be unavailable for the next two matches with the Matildas Medical Team to re-assess her following our second group stage match.— CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) July 20, 2023
As soon as Vera Pauw names her Ireland starting XI we will update you.
Fellow co-hosts New Zealand have just beaten Norway 1-0.