Ryan Byrne/INPHO A view of Stadium Australia ahead of the game.
# WWC23
LIVE: Australia v Republic of Ireland, Women's World Cup 2023
A minute-by-minute report of Ireland’s historic World Cup debut Down Under.
43 minutes ago

4 minutes ago 10:35AM

vera-pauw Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ireland manager Vera Pauw oversees the warm up. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

denise-osullivan-during-the-warm-up Ryan Byrne / INPHO The players are put through their paces. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

10 minutes ago 10:28AM

Just over 30 mins to kick-off.

Getting another coffee might not do much for the nerves.

Embrace the occasion…

Sinead O’Carroll got a sense of what this means to some of those Ireland fans Down Under while Emma Duffy has the match preview.

19 minutes ago 10:20AM

The Sam Kerr news is beginning to set in.

It’s huge, although her replacement up front is a certain Mary Fowler.

The 20-year-old is a rising star for the Matildas and, just like Kerr, qualified to play for Ireland through her grandfather.

The Australia team in full:

31 minutes ago 10:08AM

Vera Pauw has stuck with the same starting XI that played France in that send-off game in Tallaght Stadium.

Denise O’Sullivan, as expected, starts having suffered no setback in her recovery from a leg injury.

Katie McCabe will lead Ireland out.

Emma Duffy and Sinead O’Carroll are there for us to capture this historic occasion in Irish football.

34 minutes ago 10:05AM

And here it is, the Ireland team that will face Australia.

38 minutes ago 10:01AM

Good morning,

Ireland’s debut in the Women’s World Cup is a little over one hour away.

And it’s been an eventful build up in Sydney.

Australia have confirmed that superstar striker Sam Kerr is OUT after picking up a calf injury in training yesterday.

As soon as Vera Pauw names her Ireland starting XI we will update you.

Fellow co-hosts New Zealand have just beaten Norway 1-0.

David Sneyd
