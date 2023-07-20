Here's the penalty incident that cost Ireland in 1-0 defeat to Australia

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

A DISAPPOINTED IRELAND were left to wonder what might have been after a 1-0 defeat against co-hosts Australia in their World Cup opener on Thursday.

The game’s decisive moment came early in the second half when Marissa Sheva tangled with Hayley Raso as the two challenged for a high ball, with Brazilian referee Edina Alves Batista pointing to the spot.

Matildas skipper Steph Catley made no mistake from the spot, sending Ireland keeper Courtney Brosnan the wrong way to give Australia a 1-0 lead which they never relinquished.