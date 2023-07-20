Poll: Will Ireland beat Australia at the Women's World Cup?

HERE WE GO, then.

Ireland kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia in Sydney at 11am Irish time, where the excitement and satisfaction of qualification will mingle with the nerves of what is a daunting opening game.

Australia are on a very strong run of form – they’ve beaten Spain, France, and England across their last five games – although they were beaten by Scotland, whom Ireland overcame in their World Cup play-off.

Led by Sam Kerr and roared on by a sold-out, 75,000 crowd at Stadium Australia, the Matildas pose a major challenge for Ireland. But Ireland have overcome major challenges on the way to Australia, so can they shock the world later today?

Let us know how you think it will go, and get involved in the comments.

