Joe Schmidt back in town but all eyes will be on Sam Prendergast on historic day

LOOK OUT ON the Aviva Stadium turf during the warm-ups today and you can watch the past, and, possibly the future of Irish Rugby move within a couple of yards of each other.

Joe Schmidt is back in town. The coach who brought glittering success to Leinster and Ireland suitably present for a game that will mark the 150th anniversary of the IRFU. Schmidt’s role in that story is massive – three Six Nations wins and one Grand Slam alongside historic victories against New Zealand and South Africa. His influence is still felt. A core of Andy Farrell’s current squad still lean on preparation skills they learned under Schmidt. Paul O’Connell has revealed the coaching group still touch on some of his teachings around the breakdown. He deserves the warm reception that will greet him in Dublin this afternoon.

Then you have Sam Prendergast, the man who has grabbed this run of games and shaped it into his story. Prendergast came into November as an uncapped 21-year-old. He could well step out of it as the man to catch in the ongoing out-half race.

Farrell’s decision to start the young Leinster player against the Wallabies today [KO 3.10m, Virgin Media One/TNT Sports 1] is a massive call. The Ireland head coach will be fully aware of the pressure and attention it places on Jack Crowley, a 24-year-old who has done well on his first full year as a starting international 10. It’s the topic that has been brewing as a near-culture war in WhatsApp groups all week and will fill the bars pre, during and post-game.

Joe Schmidt speaking to the media in Dublin today. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

So why has Farrell picked Prendergast? We don’t have the ins and outs of what has happened in camp this month but on the pitch, the Kildare man’s talent is clear. In the three-way battle with Crowley and Ciarán Frawley, Prendergast’s point of difference is his skillset. His does the job of an out-half well and looks good doing it. He can produce moments of brilliance with ball in hand. He makes good decisions under pressure. His passing game is excellent and compliments the way Ireland want to play. Other areas, such as his defence, need work, but selecting Prendergast allows Farrell one last chance to watch him up close before he heads off on Lions duty.

All of the above makes the call more informative, and therefore arguably more beneficial, then handing Crowley the shirt again.

It won’t surprise you one bit to hear Schmidt has been monitoring Prendergast’s progress for some time now. He told reporters as much earlier this week.

“I was talking to Richie Murphy two years ago and he was saying, ‘Wow, this kid can play!’

“So I still look at Ireland and think, ‘Wow, there’s all these kids coming through who were hugely successful in the U20s, I think they won back-to-back Grand Slams in the 20s which was a hell of an effort and they got through to those top rungs in the Junior World Cup.

“So he’s at the apex of that group of young players who are really exciting. But again, he has got his debut against Fiji and I thought he did really well, and Faz must have thought he went alright as well, I suppose, because he’s put him back in against us and that’s a real confidence.

“I’m not saying it’s ever going to be easy for him but imagine having Jamison Gibson-Park and Bundee Aki as inside-outside, Robbie Henshaw right there, Caelan Doris further in, he’s on a really good hinge of experience, I think. So while his experience isn’t great, I think the people around him have fantastic experience.”

Sam Prendergast during yesterday's Captain's Run. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

That experienced supporting cast can help guide Prendergast through what should be a step up from the Fiji game, where the visitors started by bowing to President Michael D Higgins and then spent the next 80 minutes rolling out the carpet for Ireland to tack on scores. Australia will not be as welcoming and Farrell will want to see a performance similar to the first half against Argentina, but stretched out to a full, cohesive 80 minutes.

The experience on hand extends to the bench, where the presence of Peter O’Mahony and Iain Henderson will irk some who would prefer a nod to the future. Cormac Izuchukwu is perhaps unlucky to miss out, but Gus McCarthy is a welcome inclusion after his star turn against Fiji. Cian Healy, a man who signed his retirement papers nine years ago, will make history in becoming Ireland’s most-capped player of all time. The squad sat back to watch highlights of Healy’s Test debut at the start of the week. 15 long years ago. The opponents? Australia. Some journey.

The 2024 Wallabies’ defence remains a project in work but their attack is capable of wonderfully incisive play. Look at some of the scores they produced in beating England at Twickenham. Schmidt’s team have a licence to play and back their skillset and decision-making under pressure. Layer that in with Schmidt’s eye for detail and his smarts around strike-plays, and you have a dangerous mix.

“They’re very passionate about their attack,” says Ireland captain Caelan Doris.

Joe Schmidt, classic strike plays in breaking teams down in a number of phases, but they’ve got threats throughout. They can go wide. [Rob] Valetini has been impressive in his carrying, very direct. Their attack is probably their key weapon.”

Yet many of these Wallabies are still Joeys. Nine of the starting XV have less than 30 caps to their name. Centre Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i, arguably the most exciting prospect in the game, will be playing just his fourth game of senior pro rugby. Replacement out-half Tane Edmed is primed to become Schmidt’s 19th debutant across 13 Tests.

The New Zealander came into the job with Australia at a low ebb. After the chaos of the Eddie Jones era, he has approached it with something of a light touch, and slowly, signs of progress are becoming evident. And you can bet your limited edition 150th anniversary Ireland jersey (and it is a beaut) that Schmidt has something up his sleeve for his former employers.

After a disappointing defeat to Scotland, an improved Wallabies side will surely pitch up today.

“I think it’s been a pretty steady growth,” is Doris’ read of Schmidt’s Wallabies.

“Through the Rugby Championship you definitely saw improvements through how they were playing from the start. Then in the autumn against England and Wales in particular they were very impressive, you can see they’re very passionate about their attack, you can see Joe’s stamp on the game in terms of their trick-plays and first two, three phases, coming up with different unique plays around that to break down defences so we’re going to have to be on high alert there.

“They’ve definitely improved a tonne this season and we’re ready for a big challenge.”

Australia feel they can spoil Ireland 150th anniversary party. Ireland feel they can sign off for November with their best performance of the month.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose.

AUSTRALIA: Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen; Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; James Slipper, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou; Nick Frost, Jeremy Williams; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (capt).

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Tane Edmed, Harry Potter.

Referee: Andrea Piardi [FIR].