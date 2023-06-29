Advertisement
LIVE: Ireland v Australia, U20s World Championship
Follow all the action as it happens in South Africa.
23 minutes ago

10 minutes ago 9:50AM

Here’s a reminder of how Ireland lineup today. Murphy has made four changes from the England game, with James Nicholson, Ronan Foxe, Charlie Irvine and Brian Gleeson all coming into the starting 15. 

18 minutes ago 9:42AM

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Ireland U20s second pool game at the U20 World Championship in South Africa, with Richie Murphy’s side taking on the Junior Wallabies.

Ireland are looking for their first win at the tournament after opening their campaign with a 34-34 draw against England on Saturday, while Australia come into the game on the back of a 46-37 defeat of Fiji.

Kick-off in Paarl is at 10am Irish time.

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
