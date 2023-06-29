LIVE: Ireland v Australia, U20s World Championship

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Ireland U20s second pool game at the U20 World Championship in South Africa, with Richie Murphy’s side taking on the Junior Wallabies.

Ireland are looking for their first win at the tournament after opening their campaign with a 34-34 draw against England on Saturday, while Australia come into the game on the back of a 46-37 defeat of Fiji.

Kick-off in Paarl is at 10am Irish time.