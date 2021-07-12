Membership : Access or Sign Up
Fixture details confirmed for Ireland's autumn internationals

New Zealand are among Ireland’s upcoming opponents.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Jul 2021, 11:40 AM
New Zealand are back in Dublin for the first time since 2018.
Image: Andrew Cornaga/INPHO
Image: Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

FIXTURE DETAILS HAVE been confirmed for Ireland’s four autumn internationals in October and November. 

They start with the return fixture against USA in the Las Vegas Rugby Cup on Saturday,  30 October at the Allegiant Stadium.

Following this month’s clash between the countries, Japan return to Dublin on Saturday, 6 November in the opening fixture of the Autumn International series.

New Zealand then line-out at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 13 November for the first time since their 2018 defeat.

The sides last met at the Rugby World Cup in Japan when the All-Blacks won 46-14 in the quarter finals.

Finally, Mario Ledesma’s Argentina are the opposition on Sunday, 21 November. It’s also their first game in Dublin since 2018.

