Virgin Media Two to show all of Ireland's Autumn Nations Series games live

The station will also provide coverage of Ireland A v All Blacks XV on Friday 4 November.

1 hour ago 1,363 Views 2 Comments

IRELAND’S AUTUMN NATIONS Series games will all be shown live on Virgin Media Two next month.

a-general-view-of-the-aviva-ahead-of-the-game Ireland play at the Aviva Stadium three times in November. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The free-to-air coverage on Virgin Media Two was announced today with the games against South Africa on 5 November, against Fiji on 12 November and Australia on 19 November all covered.

In addition the station has announced coverage of the Ireland A fixture against an All Blacks XV at the RDS Arena on Friday 4 November.

Collage Maker-28-Oct-2022-10.36-AM Tommy Bowe and Simon Zebo.

It was also announced today that Amazon Prime Video will cover every Autumn Nations Series fixtures across the competition.

Their coverage will also include every Ireland game with their broadcast teams featuring presenter Tommy Bowe, guest analyst Simon Zebo, commentator Conor McNamara, and the co-commentary duo of Jamie Heaslip and Shane Horgan.

There will be additional guest analysts for each Ireland game – Bryan Habana for South Africa, Nicky Little for Fiji and Matt Giteau for Australia.

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
