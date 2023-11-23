Andrews, O’Shea and Ireland backroom team depart in wake of Kenny exit

THE FAI HAS confirmed that Stephen Kenny’s backroom team have also departed in the wake of his exit as Ireland senior men’s national team manager.

The decision not to renew the Dubliner’s contract was announced last night, with his three-year tenure coming to an end.

Advertisement

Kenny’s assistant manager Keith Andrews, assistant coach John O’Shea, chief scout and operations analyst Stephen Rice, goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely and athletic performance coach Damien Doyle have all left their respective roles, the FAI confirmed in a statement this evening.

The Association say a review of the coaching staff will take place once a new head coach is appointed in the search for Kenny’s successor.

FAI confirm MNT coaching staff departures



"The level of professionalism each of them have brought to their roles over their period of time with the Association has been exemplary and we're extremely grateful for their hard work with the senior men's national team. They leave… pic.twitter.com/51ZnPmsr2m — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) November 23, 2023

“We would like to thank Keith, John, Stephen, Dean and Damien for their excellent service and commitment,” said FAI Director of Football Marc Canham.

“I would particularly like to thank Keith Andrews who has served the Association so well in the Assistant Manager role with both the U-21s and senior team, and he leaves with our very best wishes for his future career in football.

“The level of professionalism each of them have brought to their roles over their period of time with the Association has been exemplary and we’re extremely grateful for their hard work with the senior men’s national team. They leave with the Association’s gratitude and respect, and the FAI wish them all the very best in the future.”