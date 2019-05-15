This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stirling century can't prevent Ireland's six-wicket defeat to Bangladesh

Captain William Porterfield also chipped in with 94 runs in Dublin this afternoon.

By AFP Wednesday 15 May 2019, 8:56 PM
16 hours ago 2,601 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4636868
Mark Adair reacts after a near miss to the wicket.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Mark Adair reacts after a near miss to the wicket.
Mark Adair reacts after a near miss to the wicket.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

PAUL STIRLING’S CENTURY and 94 from captain William Porterfield were insufficient to prevent Bangladesh beating Ireland by six wickets in a triangular series one-day international in Dublin on Wednesday.

Stirling struck eight fours and four sixes in his 130 from 141 balls.

The opener added 174 with Porterfield, the key stand in an Ireland total of 292 for eight.

But with Bangladesh’s Abu Jayed, who dismissed both batsmen, taking five for 58, Ireland’s total looked short of being a truly competitive score.

And Irish hopes of a consolation win in this dead rubber, ahead of Sunday’s final between Bangladesh and the West Indies, were duly dashed as the Tigers replied with 294 for four with seven overs to spare.

Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das, filling in for the rested Soumya Sakar, put on 117 for the first wicket in reply.

Both batsmen went past fifty, with Tamim making 57 before he was bowled by Boyd Rankin while Das made 76 before succumbing to Barry McCarthy.

Shakib Al Hasan kept the momentum going with an even 50 but was then forced to retire hurt with a side injury — a worrying sign for Bangladesh just weeks away from the start of the World Cup in England and Wales.

© – AFP 2019

AFP

