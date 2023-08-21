Barron re-joins Ireland squad as concerns grow over Sheehan injury

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that Munster hooker Diarmuid Barron has travelled to Biarritz with the squad ahead of Saturday’s final World Cup warm-up clash against Samoa.

Barron, who was briefly with the squad earlier in the pre-season, has joined Andy Farrell’s group amid growing concern over first-choice hooker Dan Sheehan.

Sheehan suffered a worrying foot injury in Saturday’s warm-up win against England in Dublin, limping off in the first half. He has remained in Ireland this week.

The Leinster man underwent a scan on the injury and although Ireland have not provided an official update on the results, there is clearly concern as he was left back in Ireland to rehabilitate his injury.

It’s understood that Sheehan may be facing several weeks on the sidelines, with Ireland needing to consider whether to carry him into the World Cup with his injury given that he could miss the opening rounds. It seems likely they would given how important he has become to the team.

Farrell would hope to have a player as important as Sheehan back in time for the crucial third and fourth Pool B games against South Africa and Scotland, but it remains to be seen exactly how serious his injury is.

Hooker Rónan Kelleher, who is nursing a hamstring issue, is understood to be with Ireland in France, although it’s unlikely he will be fit to play against Samoa.

Ulster pair Rob Herring and Tom Stewart are the other two hookers in Farrell’s squad, while uncapped 25-year-old Munster man Barron has now given them another option.

Ireland also confirmed that number eight Jack Conan, who suffered a foot injury three weekends ago against Italy, has stayed in Ireland, as has loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne, who is carrying a hamstring injury.

Again, Ireland boss Farrell will have to decide whether they make his final squad for the World Cup having been sidelined in recent weeks.

Ireland arrived in Biarritz on Sunday and trained at the Stade Jean Dauger in nearby Bayonne today. They will face Samoa in the same stadium on Saturday night in their final game before the World Cup kicks off.