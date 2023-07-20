Campher rescues Ireland in nervy opening win at T20 World Cup Qualifier

Ireland 158-8

Italy 151-9

– Ireland won by 7 runs

CURTIS CAMPHER’S 61 was just enough to ensure that Ireland got their T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier tournament off to a winning start against Italy on Thursday.

Campher’s Player of the Match haul, along with 41 from Harry Tector, did much of the heavy lifting as they posted a score of 158 in their opening match at Goldenacre, Edinburgh.

That total made for a nervy innings as the Italians chased them down before coming up seven runs short.

After Ireland lost the toss and were put in to bat, Campher and Tector combined for a partnership of 76 — with Tector adding his name to an elite list as only the sixth Irishman to score 1,000 career runs in T20 internationals.

With their work cut out, Ireland’s attack struck quickly, taking out openers Benjamin Manenti and Justin Mosca inside the first two overs to dent Italy’s confidence and leave them on 6-2.

Gian-Piero Meade (26) and Harry Manenti (17) helped Italy’s cause, but they were dismissed in quick succession, leaving Italy on 94-6 in the 14th over before Ireland held on.

Ireland return to action on Friday when they take on Denmark.

Seven countries are contesting the Europe Qualifier, with the top two teams booking their place at next summer’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.