Stirling fires 162 as Ireland finally get off the mark at Cricket World Cup qualifier

Ireland 349/4

United Arab Emirates 211 (39 overs)

Ireland win by 138 runs

PAUL STIRLING FIRED 162 off 134 balls as eliminated Ireland romped to a 138-run consolation victory over the United Arab Emirates in their dead-rubber match at the Cricket World Cup qualifier.

Stirling’s knock comprised 15 fours and eight sixes but arrived too late for an Ireland side who lost their first three matches in Zimbabwe.

Captain Andy Balbirnie added 66 and Harry Tector struck a breezy 57 to lift Ireland to a total of 349-4 after they were put in to bat.

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem made 45 before he was bizarrely run out after wandering out of the crease having been hit on the gloves.

His wicket triggered a collapse that spelled the end of the UAE’s hopes despite resistance from Basil Hameed (39) and Sanchit Sharma (44) as they were all out for 211.

Ireland and the UAE head into the play-offs for seventh to 10th place with the United States and Nepal.

