Ireland Women put eight past Ukraine to boost Olympic qualification hopes

IRELAND’S WOMEN WILL face a make-or-break showdown with South Korea on Tuesday evening at hockey’s final Olympic qualification tournament in Valencia.

After holding Belgium to a valuable 0-0 draw in their Pool A opener, Sean Dancer’s side boosted their hopes with a resounding 8-0 win against Ukraine on Monday morning.

They now sit second in the pool on goal difference behind Belgium, who racked up a 10-1 win over South Korea later on Monday.

Ireland now need a draw or better against South Korea to clinch a top-two finish in the pool and progress to the semi-finals.

From there, with only three Olympic tickets remaining, Ireland would have two chances to book their place on the plane: either by winning their semi-final, or if not, by winning the third-/fourth-place play-off.

After a scoreless opening quarter, goals from Sarah Torrans and Niamh Carey helped Ireland to a 2-0 lead over Ukraine at half-time.

Hannah McLoughlin and Deirdre Duke further stretched Ireland’s advantage in the third quarter before the floodgates opened in the forth, with Roisin Upton, Beth Harper, Torrans, and Katie Mullan all adding to the scoresheet.

Dancer said afterwards: “The build up play for some of the goals was based on good attacking play and that was another pleasing aspect of today’s performance. Our set pieces and penalty corners worked well today too.

“But conceding zero goals too, is almost as important as scoring goals.”

On Tuesday evening, Belgium take on Ukraine at 4pm Irish time before Ireland meet South Korea at 6.15pm.