Ireland beat Zimbabwe with two balls to spare to level T20 series

Zimbabwe 144 (20 overs)

Ireland 150-4 (19.4 overs)

Ireland won by 6 wickets

OPENER ROSS ADAIR struck a brisk 65 as Ireland levelled their three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe with a six-wicket victory in Harare on Saturday.

Zimbabwe made 144 with captain Craig Ervine top scoring on 42 and Ireland knocked off the runs with two balls to spare, setting up a series decider on Sunday.

Apart from Adair, fellow opener and skipper Andy Balbirnie (33) and Harry Tector (26) made significant contributions.

“We’ve got such a depth in our batting at the moment that we feel confident chasing any total,” Balbirnie said afterwards.

“To get over the line today gives us a lot of confidence going into tomorrow.”

A former Ulster rugby player, Adair faced 47 deliveries and struck four sixes and two fours at sun-drenched Harare Sports Club.

It was a huge change of fortunes for him as he made only five runs in his international debut on Thursday, with Zimbabwe winning by five wickets.

Adair departed after trying to clear long-on off left-arm quick Richard Ngarava, miscuing his shot and picking out Wessly Madhevere.

Balbirnie atoned for a poor showing in the first match with his runs coming off 31 balls in an innings that included a six and three fours.

When Adair departed, Ireland were 119-3 and needed 26 runs from four overs to win. Tector departed with nine still required before George Dockrell hit a six to secure victory.

In the Zimbabwean innings, Graham Hume — promoted in place of Barry McCarthy — was the most effective of the Irish bowlers, taking three for 17, while Tector took two for 22.

