Stephen Kenny's Ireland set for March friendly with Belgium

BELGIUM ARE UNDERSTOOD to be Ireland’s opponents in a friendly international game at the Aviva Stadium on 26 March, though the FAI have yet to confirm the fixture.

Stephen Kenny and his Irish squad have been targeting at least one high-profile opponent for the March international window, to coincide with the FAI’s centenary celebrations.

Reported plans to host Italy were kiboshed by the Azzurri’s fall into the play-offs for World Cup qualification, but it’s understood Roberto Martinez’ Belgium – currently ranked at number one in the Fifa World Rankings – will be the visitors to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 26 March.

Speaking last year, Kenny said he sought high-profile opponents against whom Ireland could test themselves ahead of the Uefa Nations League in June, while the FAI’s coffers – so battered by the pandemic – would also benefit from a glamour friendly in a relatively lean year without a qualification campaign on the schedule.

Ireland’s Nations League campaign begins with a home game against Ukraine on Saturday, 4 June.

As to how strong the visiting Belgian side will be remains to be seen: reports in the Belgian press today claim Martinez will pick a less experienced squad, limited to those capped 50 times or fewer. If that proves to be the case, the squad would not feature the Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard or Romelu Lukaku but could include Thorgan Hazard of Borussia Dortmund, Leicester’s Youri Tielemans and Jeremy Doku of Rennes.

Ireland are also seeking opponents for another Dublin friendly the following midweek.

The previous meeting between the sides was the one-sided clash in the group stages of Euro 2016, which Belgium won 3-0.