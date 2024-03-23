Robbie Brady's return after a year could prove crucial for Ireland's set-pieces

ROBBIE BRADY’S RECALL to the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time in a year didn’t receive much fanfare over the last week.

But the 32-year-old’s ability from set-piece situations could be something that interim manager John O’Shea is keen to utilise to find a way of producing a positive result against Belgium today.

In what could be his first appearance for his country since the November 2022 friendly defeat to Norway, Brady, now primarily a left back or wing back, continues to offer the most potent dead-ball threat among those in the current squad.

Whether it’s corner kicks, free kicks from wide areas on either side, or the opportunity to hit the target from a dangerous central position, the Preston North End man is capable of delivering various types of options.

Ireland interim boss John O'Shea with technical advisor Brian Kerr (right). Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

James McClean, now retired from international duty, seemed to have taken over the mantle from Josh Cullen towards the end of Stephen Kenny’s reign when it came to delivering into the box.

The Burnley midfielder was alongside O’Shea at yesterday’s pre-match press conference, a clear indication that he will be in the starting XI for the 5.30pm kick-off.

The players were informed of the starting XI yesterday with O’Shea going over some finer details alongside assistants Paddy McCarthy and Glenn Whelan, while technical director Brian Kerr also had input.

Kenny put a serious degree of emphasis on set-pieces, taking the lead when it came to their structure and planning in sessions, but it’s an area that O’Shea has also specialised in during his coaching career.

When he worked on Jim Crawford’s U21 staff during the most recent European Championship qualifying campaign that ended in a penalty shootout defeat to Israel, O’Shea was the one primarily responsible for the attacking set-plays.

When shape work was being worked on, the former Manchester United man would switch focus to work on the defensive duties.

So, the return of Brady and the emergence of 6ft 4in centre back Jake O’Brien at Lyon, where he has scored four times this season, hints at a possible match made in heaven, although Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea and Andrew Omobamidele all have more exposure at this level.

O’Shea and his support staff will be aware of the stats and the details of how best to expose Belgium’s weaknesses in both boxes. When discussing Evan Ferguson, for example, O’Shea stressed that the young Brighton star needed to be given service where he is most dangerous “in between the posts in the box”, while he cited the need for strikers going through a drought to be given “reminders of where to be to hurt teams.”

Ireland's Will Smallbone. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

As a first-team coach at Stoke City, O’Shea’s relationship with Will Smallbone also strengthened due to this eye for detail and ability to deliver instruction in the analysis room with a personal touch. The pair were already aware of each other from the Irish set up but the day-to-day exposure at the Championship club brought an added emphasis.

Smallbone will tell you that no coach knew his game better than O’Shea at that point, and others talk of a coach willing to offer his experience with extra work on the training pitch or

No wonder he spoke yesterday about the importance – even as interim – of making a “connection” with the Ireland players.

He put demands on Smallbone to increase his output in terms of goals and assists for a midfielder given licence to venture forward, and also highlighted the areas of improvement required to help deliver on what was required.

Smallbone turned 24 last month and should also add to his five senior caps over the coming days.

He remains a relative novice at this level and these two games will serve to add to his experience.

They will also be the only games O’Shea has in charge, as a permanent boss is set to be announced in early April.

For Brady, he might just be able to deliver a reminder of the positive impact he can have.