Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 8 March, 2020
Ireland book friendly in Serbia to follow next month's Euro 2021 qualifier against Germany

Vera Pauw’s side will play two away games in four days.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 8 Mar 2020, 8:35 PM
19 minutes ago 336 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5038079
The Republic of Ireland team in a huddle before Thursday's win against Greece in Tallaght.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The Republic of Ireland team in a huddle before Thursday's win against Greece in Tallaght.
The Republic of Ireland team in a huddle before Thursday's win against Greece in Tallaght.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

VERA PAUW WILL get another opportunity to run the rule over her Republic of Ireland players after next month’s game in Germany.

Ireland are scheduled to take on the Germans in a 2021 Women’s European Championship qualifier at the Preußenstadion in Münster on 11 April.

The FAI announced today that the Girls in Green will then travel to face Serbia in a friendly on 14 April, which will afford Pauw additional time with a team she has so far been in charge of for just three games.

On the back of Thursday night’s 1-0 win over Greece in Tallaght, Ireland remain undefeated and in second place in Group I.

The qualifying campaign will resume on Wednesday away to Montenegro (3pm Irish time, RTÉ 2), before attention turns to the clash with Germany. Victory in Montenegro would send Ireland to Münster as table-toppers.

Meanwhile, having already drafted in Stephanie Roche to replace the injured Chloe Mustaki for the meeting with Montenegro, Pauw has also called up Emily Whelan to replace Heather Payne, who sustained a hamstring injury against Greece.

