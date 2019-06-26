Ireland boss 'frustrated' as Tottenham's Parrott one of several high-profile absences from Euros training squad

ADAM IDAH, TROY Parrott, Aaron Connolly, Conor Coventry, Nathan Collins, Troy Parrott, Michael Obafemi and Lee O’Connor are among the players unlikely to be available, as Ireland prepare to fly out for the U19 European Championships in Armenia next month.

Ireland U19s boss Tom Mohan named a 30-man training squad yesterday, which will be reduced to 20 ahead of the tournament, with none of the individuals mentioned above included.

The fact that the Euros do not take place during an official Fifa international window means clubs have the option of preventing their players from travelling, while the likes of Obafemi and Parrott are recovering from injury, further lessening their chances of being involved.

A number of the missing starlets were instrumental in helping Ireland becoming the only team to qualify for the Euros with a 100% record — Idah, Collins, Coventry, Parrott and O’Connor all started in the win over Netherlands, for instance — but with their clubs having the final say, Mohan can only hope they decide to release at least some of the players in question.

“We’ve been told Stoke City are keeping Nathan Collins for pre-season training. It’s one of those things. Obviously you want everyone available to you but it’s sign the players are doing really, really well.

You’re frustrated, because you want everyone available to you. It is what it is and we’d a fair idea it was going to be coming. A few other countries may be in the same boat, although they may not be as affected as us. Other countries might not be affected at all. We’re not giving up hope either.

“We were missing five of the lads at the elite phase [of qualifying] and the boys came in and did very, very well. At least it’s not something that hasn’t happened before. We’ve adapted and the boys have come through it really, really well. Obviously you’re going to the finals and it’s another step-up again and it’s the real elite now in European football, we’re down to the last eight. It is what it is and we have to get on with it.”

Tottenham's Troy Parrott is expected to miss the U19 Euros. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

One high-profile player that is likely to be available, however, is Bolton’s Luca Connell.

The 18-year-old made his first-team debut and played 10 games in the Championship last season, and with the Trotters in administration, he is expected to move on this summer, with Tottenham and Celtic among the many clubs that have been linked with the player.

Luca is a confident, bubbly lad. He’s a great personality about him and he’s got that experience of playing first-team football. Even prior to the elite phase, Luca was playing regularly for Bolton’s first team. He’s one of those boys who takes it in his stride, he goes into any company and he performs.”

Despite his absence from the training squad, Mohan suggested he was still holding out hope that Tottenham could release Parrott, though listed Connolly, Collins and Idah among the players definitively ruled out, with the trio set to be part of the respective clubs’ first-team pre-season plans.

Yet these conspicuous absences have created opportunities for others. Four of Ireland’s most impressive performers from the U17 Euros last May have earned their first call-ups at this level — Jimmy Corcoran, Andrew Omobamidele, Timi Sobowale, and Joe Hodge.

10 League of Ireland players have been included in total, while a further three — Alex Kelly (Bohemians), Darragh Crowley (Cork City), and Jake Walker (St Patrick’s Athletic) — were drafted in for a recent training game.

Ahead of group games with Norway (15 July), France (18 July), and Czech Republic (21 July), Mohan is set to confirm his final squad ahead of the team’s departure from Dublin on 9 July.

Republic of Ireland Under-19 Training Camp Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (St Patrick’s Athletic), George McMahon (Burnley), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers), Jimmy Corcoran (Preston North End)

Defenders: Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Tom Gaston (Bordeaux), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Timi Sobowale (Manchester City), Jack James (Unattached), Ciaran Brennan (Sheffield Wednesday), Kameron Ledwidge (Southampton)

Midfielders: Luca Connell (Bolton Wanderers), Joe Hodge (Manchester City), Adam O’Reilly (Preston North End), Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Grant (Sheffield Wednesday), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Niall Morahan (Sligo Rovers), Brandon Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers), Shane Farrell (Shelbourne), Richie O’Farrell (UCD)

Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Unattached), Ryan Cassidy (Watford), Ali Reghba (Bohemians), Rowan Roache (Blackpool), Will Ferry (Southampton), Tyriek Wright (Aston Villa), Festy Ebosele (Derby County)

