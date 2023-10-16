'The manager cares so much and puts everything into this. We definitely want to get behind him'

MIKEY JOHNSTON AND Callum Robinson insist Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny still has the backing of the squad as his future is set to be decided once the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign finishes next month.

Both players scored in a comfortable 4-0 win over Gibraltar tonight but automatic qualification has been out of reach since last month and the possibility of a play-off spot via Nations League rankings is a remote one.

Johnston netted his second goal for Ireland and the Celtic winger says the players are still playing for the manager. “Definitely, definitely. The manager cares so much and puts everything into this,” he told RTÉ.

“We definitely want to get behind him. Obviously results haven’t gone our way all the time but we are trying to play the right way. It’s not coming off at the moment but hopefully we can turn it around.”

Ireland finish their Group B campaign away to the Netherlands next month and Robinson also stressed that the players have faith in Kenny’s methods and need to shoulder some of the blame for recent performances.

“Listen, he’s been great. I can only speak for myself and personally he has been great with me and with the boys. Some results haven’t been good enough but sometimes the players have to take responsibility as well,” he added.

“Personally he has been great with me. He put me back in the squad. I haven’t played much club football down to my fitness but he trusts me and I repaid hime getting a goal tonight. We’ve got to focus on ourselves as a group, stick together through the highs and lows and we’ve always done that.”

Johnston also hailed the 3,000 travelling Ireland fans and hopes to give them more moments to celebrate after notching his second international goal on the occasion of his sixth cap having suffered with injury so far this season.

“The fans deserved it, especially the ones who travelled. It was a tough result to take [against Greece] and we felt like we had to give them something back.

“It’s my first start this season so I was feeling a bit rusty but I was buzzing to get going again. I needed to get on the score sheet tonight so I’m delighted I did.

“I’ve not scored the nicest couple of goals for Ireland but hopefully there are many more to come.”

Robinson, too, has had a difficult year with surgery required on a hamstring injury and his goal was a moment of relief in more ways than one given it was only awarded after a prolonged VAR check for offside.

“Personally I’m happy to be back in the squad. Injuries come with the game but it has been a frustrating seven, eight months. I’m really happy to be back in with the boys.

“I was hoping and praying it was onside. That’s what I love to do, I love to score goals and create and do my stuff in the final third. I’m fortunate I can play in all those roles up front, behind the striker, on the wing, I’ve done it all my career. If the gaffer does pick me it gives me more chances and hopefully more minutes.”