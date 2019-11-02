Ireland dominate but Canada survive Olympic qualifier first leg in front of record attendance

Ireland 0

Canada 0

(After First Leg)

IRELAND AND CANADA played out a scoreless draw in the first leg of their Olympic qualifier in front of a record attendance of 6,086.

Both sides struggled in the torrential rain but Sean Dancer’s side enjoyed most of the possession throughout the tie.

Ireland were awarded five penalty corners in a thrilling contest at Energia Park, but failed to break the deadlock as they prepare for the second leg on Sunday night at the same venue.

More to follow…

IRELAND: A Ferran, R Upton, K Mullan (capt), S McCay, L Tice, B Barr, C Watkins, L Colvin, N Daly, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson.

Rolling Subs Used: L Murphy, N Evans, G Pinder, H Matthews, D Duke, S Barr, S Hawkshaw.

CANADA: K Williams, K Wright (capt), D Hennig, R Donohoe, K Johansen, N Sourisseau, S McManus, A Woodcroft, B Stairs, S Johnston, S Norlander.

Rollings subs Used: A Lee, H Haughn, M Secco, N Woodcroft, K Leahy, R Harris, E Wong.

Umpires: Michelle Meister (Germany) and Ivona Makar (Croatia).

