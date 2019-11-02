This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 2 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland dominate but Canada survive Olympic qualifier first leg in front of record attendance

Sean Dancer’s side were unable to break the deadlock at a very wet Energia Park.

Sinead Farrell Reports from Energia Park, Donnybrook
By Sinead Farrell Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 8:30 PM
12 minutes ago 1,780 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4876661
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Ireland 0

Canada 0

(After First Leg)

IRELAND AND CANADA played out a scoreless draw in the first leg of their Olympic qualifier in front of a record attendance of 6,086.

Both sides struggled in the torrential rain but Sean Dancer’s side enjoyed most of the possession throughout the tie.

Ireland were awarded five penalty corners in a thrilling contest at Energia Park, but failed to break the deadlock as they prepare for the second leg on Sunday night at the same venue.

More to follow…

IRELAND: A Ferran, R Upton, K Mullan (capt), S McCay, L Tice, B Barr, C Watkins, L Colvin, N Daly, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson.

Rolling Subs Used: L Murphy, N Evans, G Pinder, H Matthews, D Duke, S Barr, S Hawkshaw.

CANADA: K Williams, K Wright (capt), D Hennig, R Donohoe, K Johansen, N Sourisseau, S McManus, A Woodcroft, B Stairs, S Johnston, S Norlander.

Rollings subs Used: A Lee, H Haughn, M Secco, N Woodcroft, K Leahy, R Harris, E Wong.

Umpires: Michelle Meister (Germany) and Ivona Makar (Croatia).

 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell  / Reports from Energia Park, Donnybrook
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie