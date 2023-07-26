World Cup heartbreak for Ireland as Canada come from behind to win in Perth

Canada 2

Ireland 1

IRELAND HAVE FALLEN to a gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat to Canada as their World Cup dream ended in Perth.

Katie McCabe scored directly from a corner in the fourth minute to hand Vera Pauw’s side the dream start, but a Megan Connolly own goal meant the sides were all square at the break.

Manchester United striker Adriana Leon sealed the win for the Olympic champions in the 53rd minute.

Advertisement

17,065 fans watched on at Perth Rectangular Stadium, the vast majority of them Irish.

The Girls In Green are now eliminated ahead of their final group game against Nigeria on Monday.

More to follow.

Straight from a corner Katie McCabe gives Ireland the lead against Canada with four minutes gone #wwc2023

📺Watch https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE



📻Listen https://t.co/QHSJNYlfx8



📱Follow https://t.co/wLYTuOnlvw pic.twitter.com/PAscA2LWRh — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 26, 2023

IRELAND (5-4-1): Courtney Brosnan; Áine O’Gorman (Marissa Sheva 59), Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe; Sinead Farrelly (Izzy Atkinson 65), Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn (Lily Agg 65), Lucy Quinn (Abbie Larkin HT); Kyra Carusa (Amber Barrett 65).

CANADA (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan; Kadeisha Buchanan (Shelina Zardosky HT), Jayde Riviere (Allysha Chapman 93), Ashley Lawrence, Vanessa Gilles; Quinn, Julia Grosso (Christine Sinclair HT); Jessie Fleming; Evelyne Viens (Sophie Schmidt HT), Jordyn Huitema, Adriana Leon (Chloe Lacasse 59).

Referee: Laura Fortunato (Argentina).