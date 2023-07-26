Ireland make one change as Lucy Quinn handed start against Canada

LUCY QUINN HAS been named to start Ireland’s crucial World Cup Group B clash against Canada at Perth Rectangular Stadium [KO 1pm Irish / 8pm local time, live RTÉ 2].

Quinn, who impressed off the bench in last week’s 1-0 defeat to Australia, comes into Vera Pauw’s XI in place of Marissa Sheva.

Louise Quinn also starts after winning her fitness race. Quinn sustained a knock against Australia and had been wearing a protective boot on her left foot and taking a limited part in training until yesterday. It’s understood the Irish centurion came through full contact training with no issues, ensuring her availability.

Advertisement

Heather Payne, too, is in from the start despite a tight hamstring.

Pauw had hinted that she could start Abbie Larkin, though the Shamrock Rovers teenage star is held in reserve.

Ireland must avoid defeat tonight to keep their World Cup progression hopes in their own hands.

Jessie Fleming, meanwhile, returns to the Canada team after missing their 0-0 draw with Nigeria through injury. Christine Sinclair drops to the bench, with Kadeisha Buchanan in from the start despite missing training due to illness yesterday.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne, Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe; Sinead Farrelly, Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn, Lucy Quinn; Kyra Carusa.

CANAD: Kailen Sheridan; Kadeisha Buchanan, Jayde Riviere, Ashley Lawrence, Vanessa Gilles; Quinn, Julia Grosso; Jessie Fleming; Evelyne Viens, Jordyn Huitema, Adriana Leon.

Referee: Laura Fortunato (Argentina).