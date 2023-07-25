Canada opposition guide: Olympic champs welcome back their creative difference-maker

JUST LIKE IRELAND suffered penalty heartache in their World Cup opener with co-hosts Australia, Canada also endured pain from the spot against Nigeria.

Legendary figure Christine Sinclair stepped forward with a chance to create more history. The 40-year-old, who has scored 190 goals in 324 appearances for her country, could have become the first player — man or woman — to score in six consecutive World Cups. (For context, her first appearance in 2003 came a couple of years before Ireland’s rising star Abbie Larkin was even born.)

Instead, Sinclair’s tame effort was easily saved by Chiamaka Nnadozie.

It means this Group B encounter at Perth’s Rectangular Stadium has even more on the line.

…

Overview

Canada are ranked seventh in the world and their manager, Beverly Priestman, has been at the helm since October 2020.

The Englishwoman, who was Phil Neville’s No.2 during his time in charge of the Lionesses, has not only worked at underage level in Canada (the U17s and 20s) but guided the senior side to Olympic gold in the summer of 2021.

Advertisement

They have pedigree and experience but there are still signs of encouragement that Ireland are capable of repeating the outcome of the only time the countries have played each other previously.

It could well be written in the stars for Ruesha Littlejohn to score given she did so in the Cyprus Cup back in a 1-0 win in March 2014.

Almost a decade on, the stakes are so much higher now with victory for both sides putting their World Cup destiny in their own hands.

How did their first game go?

Sinclair’s penalty miss against Nigeria ensured a completely different complexion on Group B.

Canada controlled that game, stringing together 384 passes from 459 attempts, but on the whole, they toiled and were frustrated in the final third.

They completed only six crosses from 26 attempts, despite making 22 final third entries down the right channel and 30 on the opposite flank.

There were just 15 made centrally and that is perhaps because of missing personnel capable of providing more of a spark.

Where is their threat?

Enter Jessie Fleming. A calf injury ruled her out of the opener but Priestman expects her to be available to face Ireland.

The Chelsea playmaker is likely to replace Sinclair in the starting XI and will provide a dynamism and quality that will give Vera Pauw something different to contend with in her own game plan.

Her set-piece deliveries will also give Canada more of a threat and, while defender Kadeisha Buchanan missed the final training session due to illness, Ireland will have to ensure no silly free-kicks are given away in areas Fleming can have an impact.

Her ability to pick a pass and also run off the shoulder to create in the final third for Jordyn Huitema means Littlejohn and Denise O’Sullivan cannot afford to switch off in front of Ireland’s defence.

Oh, and the 25-year-old just happens to be the first-choice penalty taker.

Are Canada vulnerable?

Failing to win that opener with Nigeria will put them under extra pressure but, considering they are reigning Olympic champions and are competing in their eighth successive World Cup, they should have the know-how to shake off any jitters.

If Fleming is not up to speed and Ireland impose themselves early, it could ensure they don’t build up a head of steam and get into a comfort zone.

Other than one shot from distance, when Nigeria were able to find a bit of space between the lines of the midfield and defence, they failed to really trouble Canada.

That speaks to their level of defensive organisation, although should they find themselves needing to chase the game that will force them to open up more than they would like.

Read Next Related Reads 'Abbie Larkin and Lucy Quinn should start, but I don't think they will' Louise Quinn set to win fitness race ahead of Canada World Cup showdown Canada coach believes Ireland are a 'horrible team to play against'

How could it play out?

Canada are comfortable in possession and happy to bide their time. With Fleming back, they also have someone capable of providing a killer pass when the opportunity arises.

However, if Ireland refuse to allow them settle into a comfortable pattern and can disrupt their flow, it could allow Pauw’s side get more of a foothold.

It is hard to see the Dutch boss wanting to deviate too much from the plan which almost worked to a tee against Australia.

Ireland may well be happy to cede territory in the knowledge they are comfortable – and capable – soaking up pressure, but they will have to tweak something further up the pitch in order to make the most of counter attacks.

Possible Canada XI (4-4-1-1)

Kailen Sheridan; Kadeisha Buchanan, Jayde Riviere, Ashley Lawrence, Vanessa Gilles; Quinn, Deanne Rose, Julia Grosso, Jordyn Huitema; Jessie Fleming; Adriana Leon.

TV Details

Kick off is 1pm, live on RTÉ 2 and ITV.