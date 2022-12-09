Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Friday 9 December 2022
Advertisement

Ireland Men, Women set sights on knockout rugby after perfect starts at Cape Town 7s

Ireland Men beat Japan, while Ireland Women booked their place in the quarter-finals with two wins from two.

18 minutes ago 376 Views 0 Comments
Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe scored five tries in two games on Friday.
Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe scored five tries in two games on Friday.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/INPHO

IRELAND’S MEN CARRIED their excellent form into the Cape Town Rugby 7s as they got their tournament off to a winning start against Japan on Friday.

Fresh from their runner-up finish in Dubai last weekend, a Harry McNulty try, and two from Chay Mullins, gave Ireland a 19-5 win over Japan in their opening Pool B clash.

Next up tomorrow is a meeting with Uruguay (7.51am) before a potential pool decider against Samoa (1.32pm).

Should Ireland progress as expected as one of Pool B’s top two teams, they will play their quarter-final on Saturday evening.

In the women’s tournament, Ireland followed up their sixth-place finish in Dubai with a perfect start to their Cape Town pool campaign, clinching their place in the knockout rounds with a game to spare.

Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe’s hat-trick, and a double from Beibhinn Parsons, steered Aiden McNulty’s side to a comfortable 33-12 win over Spain.

And the same two players combined again to torment South Africa, with Megan Burns joining Murphy-Crowe (2) and Parsons on the scoresheet in a 24-0 win.

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

Friday’s wins are enough to see Ireland through to the quarter-finals, but first they must face Australia on Saturday (11.47am) in a winner-take-all Pool A decider.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie