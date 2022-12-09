Ireland Men, Women set sights on knockout rugby after perfect starts at Cape Town 7s

Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe scored five tries in two games on Friday.

IRELAND’S MEN CARRIED their excellent form into the Cape Town Rugby 7s as they got their tournament off to a winning start against Japan on Friday.

Fresh from their runner-up finish in Dubai last weekend, a Harry McNulty try, and two from Chay Mullins, gave Ireland a 19-5 win over Japan in their opening Pool B clash.

Next up tomorrow is a meeting with Uruguay (7.51am) before a potential pool decider against Samoa (1.32pm).

Should Ireland progress as expected as one of Pool B’s top two teams, they will play their quarter-final on Saturday evening.

In the women’s tournament, Ireland followed up their sixth-place finish in Dubai with a perfect start to their Cape Town pool campaign, clinching their place in the knockout rounds with a game to spare.

Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe’s hat-trick, and a double from Beibhinn Parsons, steered Aiden McNulty’s side to a comfortable 33-12 win over Spain.

And the same two players combined again to torment South Africa, with Megan Burns joining Murphy-Crowe (2) and Parsons on the scoresheet in a 24-0 win.

Friday’s wins are enough to see Ireland through to the quarter-finals, but first they must face Australia on Saturday (11.47am) in a winner-take-all Pool A decider.