Clinical Fiji put Ireland to the sword in Cape Town Sevens quarter-finals

Ireland 7s 12-31 Fiji 7s

FIJI WERE TOO hot to handle as they ran in five tries to end Ireland’s involvement at the Cape Town Sevens on Sunday morning.

Seeded 12th, Ireland were one of the surprise packages of the weekend after an unbeaten run saw them top their pool and book their place in the quarter-finals.

And they took an early lead against last year’s Cape Town winners, Jordan Conroy finding space out wide to score his fourth try of the tournament, converted by Billy Dardis for an early 7-0 lead.

But Fiji hit back instantly with two tries from Napolioni Bolaca and Aminiasi Tuimaba to take a 14-7 lead at half time.

Terry Kennedy was Ireland’s matchwinner in Friday’s shock win over Australia, and he brought Ireland right back into it when he touched down early in the second half to make it 14-12.

But the conversion attempt from the touchline was a tricky one for Dardis who couldn’t get Ireland back on level terms.

Fiji’s greater experience told as they punished every Ireland misstep, substitute Waisea Nacuqu scoring twice with Alasio Naduva rounding out a 19-point win with the final play of the game.

They will now play New Zealand in the semi-finals, while South Africa face France in the other semi.

