Friday 4 June 2021
Ireland captain Katie McCabe named in PFA Team of the Year

The 25-year-old Dubliner is one of two Arsenal players included in the WSL selection.

By Paul Dollery Friday 4 Jun 2021, 1:20 PM
Arsenal's Katie McCabe.
Image: PA
KATIE MCCABE HAS been recognised for her excellent club form with inclusion in the Women’s Super League Team of the Year, as selected by the Professional Footballers’ Association [PFA].

The Republic of Ireland captain enjoyed a brilliant campaign in England’s top flight, helping Arsenal to achieve Champions League qualification again with a third-place finish.

From left-back, McCabe contributed five goals and 13 assists. She was rewarded with a new long-term contract by the Gunners last month.

Alongside England defender Leah Williamson, McCabe is one of two Arsenal representatives named in a team that is otherwise made up of players from Manchester City and champions Chelsea.

McCabe will lead a 23-player Ireland squad in Reykjavik this month for two friendly fixtures against Iceland (11 and 15 June).

PFA WSL Team of the Year: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Sam Mewis (Manchester City), Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea),  Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Sam Kerr (Chelsea).

