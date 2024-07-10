Murray and Kelleher set to start for Ireland in second Boks Test

ANDY FARRELL WILL confirm some big selection calls on Thursday afternoon, with the Ireland coach forced into making at least two changes to his side for Saturday’s second Test against South Africa in Durban.

Hooker Dan Sheehan and scrum-half Craig Casey have been ruled out of the clash at Kings Park Stadium, with Rónan Kelleher and Conor Murray the favourites to come into the starting XV in their places.

Experienced Ulster man Rob Herring is another option at hooker and Ireland like his set-piece accuracy but the powerful Kelleher has been second-in-line behind Sheehan for some time.

Murray was good off the bench last weekend in Loftus Versfeld and provides a high level of Test rugby nous. Connacht’s Caolin Blade is set to provide back-up to Murray from the Irish bench, but Farrell has been pondering other changes to his starting XV.

Andrew Porter suffered a bad cut to his hand in the first Test but is expected to continue at loosehead prop, while Tadhg Furlong is likely to be at tighthead again this weekend.

James Ryan made a strong impact off the bench in Pretoria after replacing Joe McCarthy and Farrell might be tempted to bring the more experienced Leinster man into his starting XV.

Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier were among the best Irish performers in the first Test and are in line to continue in the back row. While captain Peter O’Mahony wasn’t at his most influential at Loftus Versfield and Ryan Baird made a notable impact off the bench, it would still be a big call from Farrell to replace his skipper in the starting XV.

Jack Crowley should partner Murray in the halfbacks but Farrell has had to make another tough call in the midfield this week.

Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw started the first Test, with the latter forced off at half time due to a head injury, with Garry Ringrose impressive at outside centre in the second half.

As such, Ringrose put his hand up for a start this weekend alongside either Aki or Henshaw. Aki is thought to be among those carrying knocks from the first Test, while Henshaw has had to come through the return-to-play protocols so their availability could decide the selection.

Jamie Osborne picked up a groin issue on his Ireland debut at fullback but has since returned to training and is in line to continue in the number 15 shirt in the second Test if fit, while James Lowe and Calvin Nash could hold onto the wing spots.

The versatile Jimmy O’Brien offers another option in all back three positions and might bring spark but Farrell may favour a fair degree of continuity in his starting XV.

It could be that the Irish bench gives a few fresh faces an opportunity, with scope for Farrell to go from a 5/3 split to a 6/2.

Tom O’Toole has been training at loosehead prop on this tour and would be a powerful option off the bench, while tighthead Oli Jager would love a chance to earn his second cap. Cian Healy and Finlay Bealham were the replacement props last weekend and have generally been favoured behind Porter and Furlong.

If Farrell is to go 6/2, the likes of Ulster man Nick Timoney and Connacht back row Cian Prendergast could come into the mix.

Ireland are due to name their matchday 23 at 2pm Irish time tomorrow.