This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 8 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland Club XV retain Dalriada Cup for the first time since 2012

Colm Hogan, Michael Melia, and Sam Coghlan Murray scored tries in Donnybrook.

By Ross O'Donoghue Saturday 8 Feb 2020, 8:30 AM
14 minutes ago 483 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4997898

THE IRELAND CLUB XV retained the Dalriada Cup for the first time since 2012 with a 22-17 win over Scotland Club XV at Energia Park on Friday evening.

The Club International Series is decided on aggregate score between the two nations, but Gearoid Prendergast’s side were focused on winning in front of their home fans on the night, having already secured victory in Scotland last weekend.

colm-hogan-scores-his-sides-first-try Colm Hogan scores Ireland's first try. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It was a much tougher encounter tonight,” said the Limerick man. “Scotland played right to the end, but equally our guys were clinical at the right times in the game and there was a lot of heart in our defence.”

The Irish led 12-7 at half-time through tries from Colm Hogan and Michael Melia. Their line-out was a key platform while player of the match Pa Ryan ran hard lines throughout.

Sam Coghlan Murray showed deft control with his feet to extend the Irish lead before the Scots got within a score late on. Paul Derham’s defensive stop ensured the visitors wouldn’t spoil the party.

gerry-hurley-kicks-forward Gerry Hurley won a record 12th cap off the bench. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ireland Club XV scorers:

Tries: Colm Hogan, Mick Melia, Sam Coghlan Murray

Conversions: James Taylor [2]

Penalties: James Taylor.

Scotland Club XV:

Tries: Gregor Christie, Rhys Davis

Conversions: Aaron McColm, Colin Sturgeon

Penalty: Aaron McColm.

IRELAND: Jamie Heuston (Garryowen), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Pa Ryan (Shannon), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Matthew Byrne (Terenure College); James Taylor (UCC), Aran Hehir (Shannon); Conor Maguire (Old Wesley), Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Andrew Keating (Garryowen), Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Michael Melia (Terenure College), John Foley (Young Munster), Paul Derham (Old Wesley).

Replacements: Adam Clarkin (Terenure College), Conor Bartley (Young Munster), Corrie Barrett (Garryowen), Peter Claffey (Terenure College), Ryan Murphy (UCC), Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution), Gearoid Lyons (Clontarf), Sam Coghlan Murray (Terenure College).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ross O'Donoghue

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie