Ireland Club XV retain Dalriada Cup for the first time since 2012

THE IRELAND CLUB XV retained the Dalriada Cup for the first time since 2012 with a 22-17 win over Scotland Club XV at Energia Park on Friday evening.

The Club International Series is decided on aggregate score between the two nations, but Gearoid Prendergast’s side were focused on winning in front of their home fans on the night, having already secured victory in Scotland last weekend.

Colm Hogan scores Ireland's first try. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It was a much tougher encounter tonight,” said the Limerick man. “Scotland played right to the end, but equally our guys were clinical at the right times in the game and there was a lot of heart in our defence.”

The Irish led 12-7 at half-time through tries from Colm Hogan and Michael Melia. Their line-out was a key platform while player of the match Pa Ryan ran hard lines throughout.

Sam Coghlan Murray showed deft control with his feet to extend the Irish lead before the Scots got within a score late on. Paul Derham’s defensive stop ensured the visitors wouldn’t spoil the party.

Gerry Hurley won a record 12th cap off the bench. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ireland Club XV scorers:

Tries: Colm Hogan, Mick Melia, Sam Coghlan Murray

Conversions: James Taylor [2]

Penalties: James Taylor.

Scotland Club XV:

Tries: Gregor Christie, Rhys Davis

Conversions: Aaron McColm, Colin Sturgeon

Penalty: Aaron McColm.

IRELAND: Jamie Heuston (Garryowen), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Pa Ryan (Shannon), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Matthew Byrne (Terenure College); James Taylor (UCC), Aran Hehir (Shannon); Conor Maguire (Old Wesley), Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Andrew Keating (Garryowen), Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Michael Melia (Terenure College), John Foley (Young Munster), Paul Derham (Old Wesley).

Replacements: Adam Clarkin (Terenure College), Conor Bartley (Young Munster), Corrie Barrett (Garryowen), Peter Claffey (Terenure College), Ryan Murphy (UCC), Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution), Gearoid Lyons (Clontarf), Sam Coghlan Murray (Terenure College).