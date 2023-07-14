Ireland's final World Cup warm-up abandoned after 20 mins, injury concern for O'Sullivan

IRELAND HAVE ABANDONED their final World Cup warm-up game against Colombia after 20 minutes.

It’s understood Vera Pauw’s side withdrew due to “overly physical” Colombian play, with a major injury concern emerging from the behind-closed-doors clash at Meakin Park.

Denise O’Sullivan has gone to hospital for a scan to assess the extent of a shin injury.

The FAI confirmed the news in a statement this evening:

“The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland Women’s National Team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play.

“The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game.

“The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, against Australia in Sydney on July 20.”

It’s believed there were some bad tackles before the challenge on O’Sullivan prompted the stoppage, while Colombia were shown two yellow cards.

Team physiotherapist Angela Kenneally accompanied the North Carolina Courage captain to St Andrew’s Hospital near Slacks Creek.

The Irish media travelled to Meakin Park for tonight’s behind-closed-doors game, but were blocked from entering the grounds by the Colombian Football Federation.

Elsewhere tonight, Australia were 1-0 winners against France in front of a record crowd of 50,629 fans at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium. Mary Fowler, whose father is from Dublin, scored the game’s only goal in the 66th minute.