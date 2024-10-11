Ireland come from behind to beat USA in final WXV1 game

IRELAND BEAT USA 26-14 in their final WXV1 clash in Vancouver.

Scott Bemand’s side trailed for a significant period but finished strongly amid a second half where the ill-disciplined Americans lost three players to the sin bin.

The Irish started strongly but could not initially make their dominance count.

Loosehead Hope Rogers celebrated her 50th cap by powering over the line following a sustained period of US pressure, with McKenzie Hawkins converting.

Ireland then produced the perfect response. Player-of-the-match Erin King took a quick tap-and-go penalty before battling her way through a couple of opponents to score the game’s second try. Nicole Fowley converted to level the scores.

Nonetheless, the Americans re-took the lead on the brink of half-time.

Rogers once again scored the try — her 17th at international level — dotting down after strong running from Alev Kelter and Kate Zackary in the build up.

Hawkins again made no mistake with the conversion to give the US a seven-point lead at the break.

Yet in the second half, Ireland ended the season in style with a dominant display, scoring 19 unanswered points.

The game-changing moment occurred in the 63rd minute.

With Ireland inches away from the try-line, Molly Scuffil-McCabe’s pass was intercepted by an offside Tahlia Brody.

After consultation with the TMO, a penalty try was awarded to Ireland and Brody was sent to the sin bin.

Two more US players received yellow cards in the dying minutes. Rachel Ehrecke and Rachel Johnson were penalised for a deliberate knock-on and high tackle respectively.

Ireland took full advantage of their numerical superiority. Replacement Cliodhna Moloney put her side ahead for the first time in the game, diving down amid an abundance of bodies.

It was initially ruled out for a knock-on, but the TMO eventually awarded the try, which Dannah O’Brien converted

With four minutes remaining, winger Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe completed the scoring, diving over in the corner to secure a bonus-point win.

The result leaves Ireland second in the WXV1 table and they could stay there depending on Saturday’s results.

They began the competition with a memorable victory over world champions New Zealand before a loss to Canada last Sunday.