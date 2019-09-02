Devin Toner left out as Schmidt confirms Ireland's World Cup squad

JOE SCHMIDT HAS officially confirmed his 31-man Ireland squad for the 2019 World Cup, with second row Devin Toner missing out.

The 67-times capped lock has been an influential figure for much of Schmidt’s tenure but has been omitted from the group to travel to Japan, with James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne selected as lock options.

Toner has been left out. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Connacht scrum-half Kieran Marmion is also unlucky to miss out, with Leinster’s Luke McGrath named ahead of him as one of two scrum-halves along with Conor Murray.

Munster’s Chris Farrell, meanwhile, has been included as a fourth centre option with Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose.

Andrew Conway is among the back three options, with Ulster’s Will Addison missing out on making the final squad.

More to follow…

Ireland’s 2019 World Cup squad:

Hookers (3): Rory Best, Niall Scannell, Sean Cronin

Props (5): Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, John Ryan, Andrew Porter

Locks (4): James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne

Back rows (5): Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Rhys Ruddock

Scrum-halves (2): Conor Murray, Luke McGrath

Out-halves (3): Johnny Sexton, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty

Centres (4): Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Chris Farrell

Back threes (5): Jacob Stockdale, Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway.