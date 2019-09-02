This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Devin Toner left out as Schmidt confirms Ireland's World Cup squad

Jean Kleyn will travel as one of the second row options, while Munster’s Chris Farrell is included.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 2 Sep 2019, 1:01 PM
24 minutes ago 13,970 Views 38 Comments
https://the42.ie/4792208

JOE SCHMIDT HAS officially confirmed his 31-man Ireland squad for the 2019 World Cup, with second row Devin Toner missing out.

The 67-times capped lock has been an influential figure for much of Schmidt’s tenure but has been omitted from the group to travel to Japan, with James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne selected as lock options.

Toner has been left out.

Connacht scrum-half Kieran Marmion is also unlucky to miss out, with Leinster’s Luke McGrath named ahead of him as one of two scrum-halves along with Conor Murray.

Munster’s Chris Farrell, meanwhile, has been included as a fourth centre option with Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose.

Andrew Conway is among the back three options, with Ulster’s Will Addison missing out on making the final squad.

Ireland’s 2019 World Cup squad:

Hookers (3): Rory Best, Niall Scannell, Sean Cronin

Props (5): Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, John Ryan, Andrew Porter

Locks (4): James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne

Back rows (5): Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Rhys Ruddock

Scrum-halves (2): Conor Murray, Luke McGrath

Out-halves (3): Johnny Sexton, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty

Centres (4): Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Chris Farrell

Back threes (5): Jacob Stockdale, Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway.

