Tector shines with 149 not out to steer Ireland to win against USA

United States of America 312/6

Ireland 315/5 (45.1 overs)

Ireland win by five wickets

HARRY TECTOR SCORED a brilliant 149 not out off 123 balls to steer Ireland to victory against the USA in their first warm-up match ahead of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

A day after becoming the first Irish man to win the ICC’s Player of the Month award, Tector did his prospects of retaining that title in June no harm by leading Ireland to a five-wicket win.

After winning the toss, Ireland put the USA in to bat in Bulawayo, with Aaron Jones and Monank Patel contributing a 125-run partnership on the way to a total of 312/6.

Ireland’s chase got off to the worst possible start when they lost openers Andy McBrine and captain Andrew Balbirnie for a combined six runs inside the first two overs of their innings.

Enter Tector, batting fourth in the order. He and Paul Stirling put together an 87-run partnership to steady the ship before Sterling was caught for 55 by Jasdeep Singh off an NK Patel delivery.

Tector hit his century in 98 balls before finishing with 149 not out — including ten fours and seven sixes — as Ireland won by five wickets with 29 balls to spare.

Ireland’s second and final warm-up match takes place against the Netherlands on Thursday (starts 10am Irish time), before their opening qualifier against Oman on 19 June.