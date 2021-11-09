Ireland captain Laura Delany wins ICC Player of the Month

IRELAND CRICKET CAPTAIN Laura Delany has been voted the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October.
The all-rounder was superb in Ireland’s 3-1 ODI series win over Zimbabwe — scoring 189 runs at 63, and taking four wickets at 27.
Delany saw off Ireland team-mate Gaby Lewis and Mary-Anne Musonda of Zimbabwe to claim the prize.
Pakistan’s Asif Ali won the men’s award for October.
ICC Voting Academy member Lisa Sthalekar said of Delany’s performances: “Laura has been playing international cricket for over a decade and has the difficult task of captaining her country, which carries a great weight of expectation.
“I have been following her career, ever since I played alongside her in the Gordon Women’s Club in Sydney and watched her development.
This recent series was a breakout series for her as she was able to register her highest ODI score and is a worthy recipient of the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October.”
Delany added: “I was delighted to be nominated with Gaby and Mary-Anne, and from an Irish perspective it has been a really good sign that we’ve had a few players in recent times to have been nominated. It’s a great honour to win it though, and I’d like to thank Lisa [Sthalekar] for her kind words.”
