Head coach Heinrich Malan: Ireland are bidding to qualify for the World Cup in India this October (file photo).
# Final Preparations
Ben White's five-wicket rally not enough as Ireland lose to the Netherlands
Ireland lose final warm-up game ahead of their opening World Cup qualifier on Monday.
11 minutes ago

Ireland 193 (39.2 overs)

Netherlands 196/8 (37.3 overs)

Netherlands win by two wickets

IRELAND’S STRUGGLES AT the top of the batting order continued on Thursday as they lost to the Netherlands in their final warm-up match ahead of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat in Bulawayo, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine and Harry Tector were quickly dismissed to leave Ireland floundering on 19/3.

Lorcan Tucker top-scored with 74 off 90 balls, including seven fours and a six, but Ireland were all out for a modest 193 before the 40-over mark.

In response, Andy McBrine took the early wicket of opener Vikramjit Singh for a duck before the Netherlands built their run chase through Max O’Dowd and Wesley Barresi.

But despite the best efforts of Ben White, who finished with five wickets, the Netherlands had enough in hand to close out a two-wicket win.

Ireland’s opening Cricket World Cup qualifier is against Oman on Monday 19 June.

The 42 Team
