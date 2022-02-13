Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 13 February 2022
Ireland's chase comes up short as UAE take victory in Oman

Ireland were set a target of 179 to chase in Oman, but fell 13 runs short.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Feb 2022, 12:38 PM
26 minutes ago 145 Views 0 Comments
Craig Young finished with a fine 4-28 but Ireland couldn't reel in the UAE.
Image: Peter Della Penna
Craig Young finished with a fine 4-28 but Ireland couldn't reel in the UAE.
Craig Young finished with a fine 4-28 but Ireland couldn't reel in the UAE.
Image: Peter Della Penna

UAE 178-5

Ireland 165-7 

– UAE win by 13 runs

CRAIG YOUNG TOOK four wickets for 28 runs but it wasn’t enough as the United Arab Emirates continued their fine run of results against Ireland.

The UAE claimed a memorable series victory when these sides met ahead of the T20 World Cup last autumn, and added another win at the Oman T20 Quadrangular Series on Sunday.

Put in to bat after Ireland won the toss, Rohan Mustafa and Vriitya Aravind laid the platform for UAE victory with a 94-run partnership.

Chasing 179 to win, Ireland lost Paul Stirling who was run out on just the fourth ball of the innings, but recovered to 67-2 by the end of the powerplay.

But a disappointing return from the middle order saw Ireland fall short, with attention now turning to tomorrow’s meeting with Nepal.

