Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 9 June, 2019
O'Flanagan hat-trick helps clinical Ireland put Czech Republic to the sword

The home side made it two wins from two in their FIH Final Series campaign in Banbridge.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 5:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,191 Views No Comments
Ireland 8
Czech Republic 1 

ANNA O’FLANAGAN NETTED four goals as Ireland showed a clinical edge to put Czech Republic to the sword in their second FIH Final Series game at Banbridge on Sunday afternoon.

After opening their campaign with victory over Malaysia yesterday, Ireland firmly hit their straps as they made it two wins from two to seize control of Pool A ahead of their final outing against Singapore on Tuesday.

Ireland celebrate scoring a goal Ireland celebrate O'Flanagan's opening goal. Source: Presseye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO

O’Flanagan was the headline act with a superb hat-trick, while Nicci Daly bagged a brace of goals, and Zoe Wilson and Sarah Hawkshaw got their names on the scoresheet as Gareth Grundie’s side cut loose.

With conditions far better than the wind and rain of Saturday, Ireland produced a performance brimming with accuracy and intensity, to end the weekend with a maximum six points and remain on track for next weekend’s semi-finals. 

The hosts got up and running inside the opening four minutes as Daly applied the finishing touch after O’Flanagan’s initial shot was saved, and then the Pinoke forward took centre stage with four goals of her own.

Wilson and Hawkshaw also found the net in the second period, while at the other end, Jindriska Reichlova scored a consolation for the Czech Republic.

Grundie’s side conclude their pool campaign against Singapore at the same venue on Tuesday. 

