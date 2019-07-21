Coffey's late goal sends Ireland U19s through to Euro semi-final

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 8:14 PM
27 minutes ago 2,451 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4733862
Ireland's Barry Coffey (file pic).
Image: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO
Image: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO

BARRY COFFEY CAME off the bench to fire Ireland into the semi-finals of the U19 European Championships in Armenia this evening, as Tom Mohan’s side secured a last-four tie against holders Portugal.

The Celtic midfielder, who featured twice for Neil Lennon’s first team during their pre-season tour earlier this summer, was the hero for Ireland as they defeated Czech Republic 2-1 at the FFA Academy Stadium in Yerevan.

After drawing their opening game against Norway and slipping to defeat to France, Ireland knew they needed a win their final Group B outing to progress, and they did just that.

Jonathan Afolabi’s brilliant individual effort put the Boys in Green in the ascendancy before the break and although they were pegged back with just 11 minutes left on the clock, Coffey popped up at the other end to seal a priceless victory.

Mohan’s side will now face holders Portugal in Wednesday’s semi-final clash.

