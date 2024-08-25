Ireland beat Czechia in bronze medal match

IRELAND, RANKED NINTH in the world, took on 30th-ranked Czechia in the third-fourth place final at the Sport Campus Ireland this afternoon.

With only the tournament winners advancing to the A Division European Championships next summer, both these sides would be facing the prospect of B Division European Championships in 2025 regardless of who secured the bronze medal.

Advertisement

Ireland’s European qualification bid ended in penalty shootout heartbreak yesterday to Poland, who went on to win the gold medal match against Wales, 2-1.

Ireland International and record goal scorer Shane O’Donoghue, with 242 caps and 124 goals, announced before the game that he was retiring with effect from the final hooter in this game. He wore the captain’s armband in the absence of Sean Murray for this tournament.

Ireland opened the scoring in the 6th minute. Shane O’Donoghue converted a penalty corner to give Ireland the lead.

Ireland forced four penalty corners in all during the first half but did not convert the others and it was 1-0 at half-time.

Ireland began the third quarter strongly. Alistair Empey made it 2-0 from open play in the 32nd minute.

Lee Cole converted a penalty corner a minute later to make it 3-0.

Louis Rowe added another goal from open play in the 37th minute.