Ireland handed rare Davis Cup home tie after heroics against El Salvador

IRELAND’S REWARD FOR an impressive Davis Cup win over El Salvador is a World Group I play-off tie with Austria in Dublin next February.

The clash will be Ireland’s first home tie in the competition since 2015, with a spot in the second-tier Group I the prize on offer. Austria, ranked at number 27 in the world, may include 2020 US Open singles champion Dominic Thiem in their team.

Ireland earned their place in today’s draw thanks to their 4-1 victory away to El Salvador last weekend, defeating a side that featured 2022 French Open doubles’ champion Marcelo Arevalo among their ranks.

Though Osgar O’hOisin lost to Arevalo 6-7, 1-6 on the opening day, Conor Gannon beat opponent Cesar Cruz 6-1, 6-0 to leave the sides level at the end of the first day’s play.

Advertisement

The crucial victory came in doubles on the following day, when David O’Hare and Gannon beat Arevalo and Lluis Miralles 6-2, 6-3. Freddy Murray, making his debut for Ireland, then beat Jose Flores 6-0, 6-0 to round out an Irish win made all the more impressive by the enforced injury absence of their top-ranked player, Simon Carr.

“We are delighted to get the opportunity to bring Davis Cup tennis back to Ireland early next year”, said captain Conor Niland after today’s draw. “For it to be a Group I play-off is extra special although playing against a quality Austria team, potentially with US Open Champion Dominic Thiem involved, would be a big challenge. The team and I are still excited after our victory against El Salvador but we will now turn our attention to preparing for the Austrian tie.”