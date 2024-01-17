Simon Carr returns as Irish team to face Austria in Davis Cup is named

SIMON CARR HAS returned to the Irish Davis Cup team for the World Group I play-off against Austria next month.

Carr missed the previous tie against El Salvador through injury, but returns for what is Ireland’s first home Davis Cup tie in nine years.

“It’s very exciting to be back in the team”, said Carr. “I’ve had various injuries so it’s been a difficult year, but I am fit again, playing well, and really looking forward to joining back up with the team.”

Carr is joined on the Irish team by Osgar O’hOisin, Michael Agwi, Conor Gannon, and David O’Hare, who is also vice-captain.

The tie will be held at the University of Limerick on 3 and 4 February against an Austrian side who may have former world number three Dominic Thiem among their ranks.

The team is captained by Conor Niland, the highest-ranked male tennis player in Irish history.

“I really believe these players have the mentality and mindset needed to get us a win”, said Niland. “There is a great dynamic within the group and everyone has done their bit to get us this far. I am really proud to captain this team and I am looking forward to a challenging but also really special weekend for Irish Tennis.”

The winner of the tie will be promoted to the elite-level World Group I.

The ties are sold out, but a waiting list is open on the Tennis Ireland website.