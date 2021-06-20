Ireland seal Davis Cup promotion after play-off victory over Georgia

Ireland team during the medal ceremony on Saturday 19 June after their tie with Georgia.

IRELAND SEALED PROMOTION to Davis Cup Group II after defeating Georgia 2-1 in the play-offs yesterday in Larnaca, Cyprus, with two big wins.

The Irish side came back from an opening defeat, after Osgar O’hOisin was beaten 6-4 6-3 by Aleksandre Bakshi.

The in-form Simon Carr levelled matters with a straight sets, 6-2 6-2 victory over Aleksandre Metreveli, which forced a doubles decider.

There, Carr partnered David O’Hare and the duo saw off Bakshi and Zura Tkemaladze to secure a 6-3 6-1 win.

“We’re over the moon,” said stand-in captain, Cian Blake. “The last time we went to World Group II was by default, so getting promoted by right, on court, is fantastic.

I’m really proud of the team. They are warriors.”

Along with Ireland, Cyprus and Monaco have also been promoted to Group II.

Meanwhile, in the Billie Jean King Cup, Ireland finished fifth out of 21 teams in Group IV after defeating South Africa 2-1 in the second play-off on Saturday.

Results

No. 1 singles: Simon Carr defeated Aleksandre Metreveli 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 singles: Osgar O’hOisin was defeated by Aleksandre Bakshi 6-4, 6-3

Doubles: Simon Carr and David O’Hare defeated Aleksandre Bakshi and Zura Tkemaladze 6-3, 6-1.