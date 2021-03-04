Ireland defender Derrick Williams completes MLS switch

Williams has three senior caps for Ireland.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER outfit LA Galaxy have confirmed the signing of Republic of Ireland international Derrick Williams.

The versatile defender, who can operate at centre-back and left-back, has departed Blackburn Rovers to sign a two-year contract (with an additional one-year option) in California.

Williams made 152 appearances for the English Championship club, who he joined from Bristol City in August 2016.

As a US passport holder via his American father, the 28-year-old won’t take up one of LA Galaxy’s international roster spots.

“Derrick is an experienced defender who has played at a high level in England and internationally,” said LA Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese.

“We believe Derrick will strengthen our defence and add competition to the position. We are excited to have Derrick join the squad and look forward to his contributions to the club.”

Williams, who’s currently sidelined with a hamstring injury that required surgery, has won three senior caps for Ireland.

He joins an LA Galaxy side that also features former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez.

