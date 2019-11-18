This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Denmark

Ireland’s hopes of automatic qualification ended on a disappointing night for Mick McCarthy’s men.

Paul Fennessy reports from the Aviva Stadium
By Paul Fennessy Monday 18 Nov 2019, 9:54 PM
17 minutes ago 7,539 Views 40 Comments
Darren Randolph

6Our Rating

His distribution was poor at times, and he didn't have much to do otherwise. Couldn't be faulted for the goal.

6

Matt Doherty

6Our Rating

Scored to get Ireland back in the game and had a couple of good moments in attack, but failed to track Martin Braithwaite for the goal.

6

Shane Duffy

6Our Rating

Played the Danish attacker on for the goal, though Doherty was arguably more culpable. Didn't do a lot wrong otherwise.

6

John Egan

7Our Rating

Made one or two good interceptions and snuffed out danger well, before being taken off at half-time, presumably with an injury.

6

Enda Stevens

6Our Rating

Produced a terrific cross for the goal, but will be disappointed he couldn't get into attacking positions more regularly.

6

Alan Browne

5Our Rating

Offered plety of energy and had one decent attempt in the first half, but ultimately didn't look totally comfortable on the right-hand side.

6

Glenn Whelan

6Our Rating

Gave the ball away cheaply on occasion and his set pieces were a mixed bag, but put in a few good tackles and screened the back four well for the most part. Replaced by Sean Maguire with 10 minutes remaining.

6

Jeff Hendrick

5Our Rating

Had one or two neat moments, but didn't really do enough over the 90 minutes and his status as an automatic starter will surely be questioned now.

6

Conor Hourihane

5Our Rating

Produced a few decent deliveries from set pieces, but didn't influence the play enough before being replaced by Callum Robinson in the 68th minute.

6

James McClean

6Our Rating

Ran his heart out over the 90 minutes, which should not be taken for granted, but like Ireland's attackers in general, lacked composure in the final third.

6

David McGoldrick

7Our Rating

A deserved man of the match, held the ball up really well at times and made the most of having to feed off scraps.

6

Mick McCarthy

5Our Rating

His brief at the start of the campaign was to secure qualication and that outcome is looking increasingly unlikely. A bad night for him.

6

Subs: Sean Maguire and Callum Robinson added a degree of energy and urgency to the attack, while Ciaran Clark didn’t do much wrong at the back and was a threat from set pieces down the other end. 6

