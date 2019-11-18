Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Denmark

Darren Randolph 6Our Rating His distribution was poor at times, and he didn't have much to do otherwise. Couldn't be faulted for the goal. 6 Your

Matt Doherty 6Our Rating Scored to get Ireland back in the game and had a couple of good moments in attack, but failed to track Martin Braithwaite for the goal.

Shane Duffy 6Our Rating Played the Danish attacker on for the goal, though Doherty was arguably more culpable. Didn't do a lot wrong otherwise.

John Egan 7Our Rating Made one or two good interceptions and snuffed out danger well, before being taken off at half-time, presumably with an injury.

Enda Stevens 6Our Rating Produced a terrific cross for the goal, but will be disappointed he couldn't get into attacking positions more regularly.

Alan Browne 5Our Rating Offered plety of energy and had one decent attempt in the first half, but ultimately didn't look totally comfortable on the right-hand side.

Glenn Whelan 6Our Rating Gave the ball away cheaply on occasion and his set pieces were a mixed bag, but put in a few good tackles and screened the back four well for the most part. Replaced by Sean Maguire with 10 minutes remaining.

Jeff Hendrick 5Our Rating Had one or two neat moments, but didn't really do enough over the 90 minutes and his status as an automatic starter will surely be questioned now.

Conor Hourihane 5Our Rating Produced a few decent deliveries from set pieces, but didn't influence the play enough before being replaced by Callum Robinson in the 68th minute.

James McClean 6Our Rating Ran his heart out over the 90 minutes, which should not be taken for granted, but like Ireland's attackers in general, lacked composure in the final third.

David McGoldrick 7Our Rating A deserved man of the match, held the ball up really well at times and made the most of having to feed off scraps.

Mick McCarthy 5Our Rating His brief at the start of the campaign was to secure qualication and that outcome is looking increasingly unlikely. A bad night for him.

Subs: Sean Maguire and Callum Robinson added a degree of energy and urgency to the attack, while Ciaran Clark didn't do much wrong at the back and was a threat from set pieces down the other end.

