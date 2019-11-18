Parrott and Byrne in, Hogan and O'Dowda out - Ireland squad confirmed for Denmark showdown

THE IRELAND SQUAD for tonight’s crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium has been confirmed.

Mick McCarthy’s 23-man squad sees Callum O’Dowda and Scott Hogan dropped, with Troy Parrott and Jack Byrne both included.

Bristol City winger O’Dowda and Stoke City striker Hogan were both used from the bench in the away game against Switzerland, with the former also coming on as a 55th-minute substitute in Ireland’s 3-1 friendly win over New Zealand last week.

Dublin duo Parrott (17) and Byrne benefit in their absence, after bright showings against the All Whites. Robbie Brady and first-choice, fit-again keeper Darren Randolph have also made the cut.

Shane Duffy captains the side for the first time with Seamus Coleman suspended for what is an effective play-off with Denmark for a place at Euro 2020.

Source: FAIreland.

