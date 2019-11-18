This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: -1 °C Monday 18 November, 2019
Parrott and Byrne in, Hogan and O'Dowda out - Ireland squad confirmed for Denmark showdown

Mick McCarthy’s 23 for the crunch Euro 2020 qualifier at the Aviva Stadium tonight is in.

By Emma Duffy Monday 18 Nov 2019, 9:48 AM
7 minutes ago 286 Views 1 Comment
Troy Parrott and Jack Byrne both make the cut.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE IRELAND SQUAD for tonight’s crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium has been confirmed. 

Mick McCarthy’s 23-man squad sees Callum O’Dowda and Scott Hogan dropped, with Troy Parrott and Jack Byrne both included.

Bristol City winger O’Dowda and Stoke City striker Hogan were both used from the bench in the away game against Switzerland, with the former also coming on as a 55th-minute substitute in Ireland’s 3-1 friendly win over New Zealand last week.

Dublin duo Parrott (17) and Byrne benefit in their absence, after bright showings against the All Whites. Robbie Brady and first-choice, fit-again keeper Darren Randolph have also made the cut.

Shane Duffy captains the side for the first time with Seamus Coleman suspended for what is an effective play-off with Denmark for a place at Euro 2020.

ireland Source: FAIreland.

COMMENTS (1)

