Victory over Japan sees Ireland's Men through to Dubai Sevens quarter-finals

IRELAND’S MEN ARE through to Saturday’s quarter-finals at the Dubai Sevens.

After opening with defeats against South Africa and Great Britain, Ireland bounced back with a 33-0 victory over Japan in their final Pool C game on Friday.

That win guarantees that they will be one of the two best third-placed sides to progress to the quarter-finals.

Their opponents will be known by 4pm Irish time when the final matches in Pool A finish.

Sean Cribbin scored Ireland’s only try as they fell to a 28-7 defeat against the Blitzboks in their opener.

And they were then stunned by two late tries as Great Britain came from 19-12 down in the final minutes to snatch a 26-19 victory, Jamie Barden’s winner coming with the clock in the red.

Scores locked at 19-19, time up on the clock



The perfect time for @GBRugbySevens to hit top form, with Jamie Barden crossing the line for a crucial try@DHLrugby | #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/oM1PG3gkeR — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) November 26, 2021

Terry Kennedy ran in a hat-trick against Japan with Liam Turner and Ed Kelly also on the scoresheet in a convincing five tries to nil rout to keep their hopes of progression alive.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Women will be hoping for their first win of the weekend when they take on Russia in their final Pool B game on Saturday morning (5.44am Irish time).

Ireland lost all three of their games on Friday: a 28-12 defeat to Fiji, a 26-15 defeat to Great Britain, and a 21-17 defeat to Canada.

