Friday 26 November 2021
Victory over Japan sees Ireland's Men through to Dubai Sevens quarter-finals

33-0 win ensures that Ireland will be one of the two best third-placed sides.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Nov 2021, 2:14 PM
Terry Kennedy scored a hat-trick in Ireland's win over Japan (file photo).
Image: Manuel Blondeau/INPHO
Image: Manuel Blondeau/INPHO

IRELAND’S MEN ARE through to Saturday’s quarter-finals at the Dubai Sevens.

After opening with defeats against South Africa and Great Britain, Ireland bounced back with a 33-0 victory over Japan in their final Pool C game on Friday.

That win guarantees that they will be one of the two best third-placed sides to progress to the quarter-finals. 

Their opponents will be known by 4pm Irish time when the final matches in Pool A finish.

Sean Cribbin scored Ireland’s only try as they fell to a 28-7 defeat against the Blitzboks in their opener.

And they were then stunned by two late tries as Great Britain came from 19-12 down in the final minutes to snatch a 26-19 victory, Jamie Barden’s winner coming with the clock in the red.

Terry Kennedy ran in a hat-trick against Japan with Liam Turner and Ed Kelly also on the scoresheet in a convincing five tries to nil rout to keep their hopes of progression alive.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Women will be hoping for their first win of the weekend when they take on Russia in their final Pool B game on Saturday morning (5.44am Irish time).

Ireland lost all three of their games on Friday: a 28-12 defeat to Fiji, a 26-15 defeat to Great Britain, and a 21-17 defeat to Canada. 

Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman are joined by Garry Doyle to peak at next year’s Six Nations through the lens of November just gone, look ahead to the weekend’s URC fixtures, and discuss potential replacements for Stephen Larkham at Munster:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

