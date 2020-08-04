This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We want to beat England any time we play them' - Ireland eager to restore pride

England hold an unassailable 2-0 advantage ahead of today’s final one-day international.

By Press Association Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 12:05 AM
46 minutes ago 535 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5166850

kevin-obrien-gets-his-temperature-checked-before-training Veteran Ireland cricketer Kevin O'Brien. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

KEVIN O’BRIEN IS aware Ireland must improve their top-order batting if they are to claim a consolation victory over their “biggest enemy” England in the final one-day international at the Ageas Bowl.

In the first two Royal London series matches, Ireland have been six wickets down with fewer than 100 runs on the board, relying on twin half-centuries from newcomer Curtis Campher to carry them to respectable totals.

Campher’s contributions from number seven in the order have not been enough to stop England from moving into an unassailable 2-0 series lead, but O’Brien insists Ireland still have plenty to play for on Tuesday.

O’Brien said: “It’s another game for the Irish team and we’re playing our biggest enemy, obviously we want to beat England any time we play them.

“The series is gone but there’s still a huge amount of pride to play for individually and also as a team. We’ve got a lot to prove, especially with the bat, so as a batting unit we’re looking to put that right.

“It’s no hidden secret around one-day cricket: if one of your batters can go and get a big score, it puts you in a great position. In the first two games of the series, we haven’t done that and we’re hoping to put it right.”

While Campher has flourished in his early forays in international cricket, the established O’Brien, opener Paul Stirling and captain Andrew Balbirnie have struggled and none of the trio have passed 25 in either of the matches.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

england-v-ireland-second-one-day-international-royal-london-series-ageas-bowl O'Brien is bowled by England's Adil Rashid during the second one-day international. Source: Mike Hewitt

O’Brien, who at 36 is the elder statesman of this side and is still best known for his 50-ball hundred against England in the 2011 World Cup, added: “One of us has to go in and try to get a big score. We’re well aware of that and from my own point of view it’s to try to put in a performance and put in some runs to help the batting unit fire.

“There’s no extra pressure on me. I can’t speak for Andy or Paul but certainly I’m not putting any extra pressure on myself to go out and try to prove people wrong. I’m just going to go out and play my own game.”

Ireland have delayed naming their 14-man squad because of minor injury concerns to several players, which will be assessed overnight.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie