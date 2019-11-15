This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 15 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Easterby set for defence role as Farrell shuffles Ireland coaching deck

The new head coach is expected to assume a bigger-picture role after succeeding Joe Schmidt.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 15 Nov 2019, 3:38 PM
56 minutes ago 5,713 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4892860

IRELAND’S COACHING STAFF are set for a reshuffle in their training-ground duties under new head coach Andy Farrell, with assistant coach Simon Easterby in line to assume responsibility for the national team’s defence.

Easterby has been Ireland’s forwards coach since 2014 but is now set to shift roles and become defence coach under Farrell.

simon-easterby-and-andy-farrell Easterby is set to move from forwards coach to defence coach. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Farrell himself joined Ireland as defence coach in 2016 but has now stepped up to the top job to succeed Joe Schmidt in the wake of the World Cup.

Easterby began his post-playing career as defence coach at Scarlets before being promoted to head coach of the Welsh region, whereafter he linked up with Schmidt’s Ireland. The 44-year-old has also assisted Farrell with defensive duties at times in recent seasons.

The42 understands that Farrell will no longer be the hands-on defence coach, instead focusing on a bigger-picture role of planning, strategising, and selecting the Ireland team as head coach.

It is believed Farrell is keen for his assistant coaches to enjoy greater on-field coaching responsibility in his tenure.

Farrell’s reputation within rugby union has been founded on his defensive expertise, as he has held defence coach roles with Saracens, England, the Lions, and Ireland. The Englishman is now is in his first permanent head coaching role and is thought to be keen to focus his attention more broadly across entire remit of Ireland’s play.

His former England colleague Mike Catt has come onboard as Ireland’s new attack coach, but Farrell will naturally also have a major say in how his team operate in attack.

Former Leinster scrum specialist John Fogarty has joined the Ireland staff to succeed Greg Feek as the national team scrum coach but it’s understood his remit could now also include Ireland’s lineout play, covering Easterby’s previous duties in that area of the game.

Meanwhile, Richie Murphy has continued in his role as an assistant coach for Ireland and is also expected to have more scope to actively coach on the training pitch beyond specific skills and kicking drills.

The42 understands that Farrell will not recruit another coach to join his staff. 

Farrell and his assistants will gather their Ireland squad for the first time for a training camp in late December as they look towards the 2020 Six Nations, which begins with a home clash against Scotland on Saturday 1 February.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie