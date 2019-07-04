This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stunning Ryan Doyle double sends Ireland into University Games quarter-finals as group winners

A 2-1 win over Korea adds to their excellent opening victory against reigning champions Brazil.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 7:16 PM
Ireland’s Eleanor Ryan Doyle (10) celebrates scoring her second goal with team-mates.
IRELAND HAVE MADE it two from two at the 2019 World University Games and march on to the quarter-final stages as group winners after today’s 2-1 win over Korea.

Eleanor Ryan Doyle was on the double as Dave Connell’s charges followed up a superb 1-0 win over reigning champions Brazil in Napoli on Tuesday.

Lauren Kelly and her brilliant 30-yard strike stole the headlines after that one, but Ryan Doyle was Ireland’s scoring hero today.

The Girls in Green — unchanged from their win over Brazil — had the dream start when they were awarded a penalty with just three minutes on the clock in Nocera. Peamount star Ryan Doyle stepped up and expertly slotted home to put her side into the perfect 1-0 lead early on. 

Eleanor Ryan Doyle watches her second goal going in

Pressure from Korea ensued as they went in hunt of an equaliser, with Lauren Dwyer forced to clear an effort from the line and goalkeeper Amanda McQuillan tested — but to no avail just yet.

On 40 minutes, Ryan Doyle doubled Ireland’s lead with Dave Connell’s side in good stead as half-time approached. 

But Korea, to their credit, never gave up and pulled one back in the second minute of injury time. Their numerous chances finally paid dividends after Shauna Kelly headed a free-kick beyond McQuillan, making it 2-1 at the break.

A big second half followed, with end-to-end action throughout. Ireland held strong, defending well as they secured their second hard-fought victory and march on to next week’s quarter-finals as Group C winners.

Ireland: McQuillan, Dwyer (O’Callaghan 66′), Fox, Doyle, Mustaki, Farrelly, Kelly, Smyth-Lynch (McGuinness 55′), Gargan, Ryan-Doyle, Meaney.

ireland Source: Third Level Football/Twitter.

