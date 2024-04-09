European champions England down spirited Ireland with early goals at Aviva

Ireland 0

England 2

ENGLAND SHOWED THEIR class, and Ireland their potential, but Eileen Gleeson’s side remain empty-handed in the Group of Death.

This was another spirited defensive performance, but early goals from Lauren James and Alex Greenwood saw Ireland come undone at the Aviva Stadium. It could have been 3-0 inside the opening half hour, but for a second Greenwood penalty miss.

32,742 fans – short of the record set against Northern Ireland – watched the first competitive meeting of the teams since 1987, but a major gulf remains between the teams ranked second and 26th in the world.

Ireland produced a late onslaught against the European champions and World Cup finalists, and were perhaps unlucky not to score amidst a chaotic end-game.

Ireland stand for a moment’s silence in memory of the late Kelly Healy, wife of assistant coach Colin Healy. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Gleeson made two changes to her XI: she freshened up the midfield with Ruesha Littlejohn replacing Megan Connolly, while Lucy Quinn started ahead of Emily Murphy.

Katie McCabe reverted to left-wing-back in the 5-4-1, with Quinn ahead of her, and Aoife Mannion deepest on the right.

Sarina Wiegman, uncharacteristically, rang five changes. The most significant was starting Hannah Hampton in goal ahead of Mary Earps, allegedly favouring her distribution. Euros winning captain Leah Williamson returned, while Jess Carter, Jess Park and Ella Toone also started in a 4-3-3.

While England dominated possession from the off, Ireland weren’t exactly under siege early doors as they faced their second world top three team in four days.

Kyra Carusa chased shadows for most of the night, but won a corner in the third minute — Ireland had none in Friday’s 1-0 defeat to France. The crowd roared with McCabe standing over it, but her in-swinger nestled in Hampton’s arms. They strung together a few breaks, with Denise O’Sullivan starting in much better form, but the final ball was often sloppy. Littlejohn and Lucy Quinn were the main culprits.

Lauren Hemp dazzled, and had Mannion under pressure on the right. It was from that side – but through no real fault of hers – that England’s first goal arrived in the 12th minute. Lucy Bronze got her head on a Kiera Walsh delivery from deep with Ireland at sea, the ball ricocheted off Anna Patten, and the electric James fired home.

England hadn’t exactly threatened up to that point, barring a tame Alessia Russo header, but six minutes later, it was 2-0.

Alex Greenwood sent Courtney Brosnan the wrong way from the spot, after an overzealous Littlejohn was penalised for handling Jess Park’s shot.

On the half-hour mark, Greenwood was facing Brosnan down once more, this time following an unfortunate Louise Quinn handball. The Irish centurion pleaded her innocence, but it was a case of ball-to-hand after Russo met Hemp’s cross.

This time Greenwood opted to go to the right and her effort crashed off the post, followed one of the biggest cheers of the night, a lift Ireland needed.

But England’s quality shone through. They nonchalantly played the ball around, giving passive Ireland a lesson in retaining possession. As half-time neared, James sent another shot in anger at Brosnan, stemming from a superb Williamson tackle on Carusa.

Gleeson opted against wholesale changes at the break. She swapped Megan Connolly for Littlejohn in an attempt to breathe new life into an overrun midfield, but didn’t switch formation.

In truth, it was as you were until the hour mark, when the introduction of Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan brought a spark. Long-throw specialist Campbell unleashed her weapon immediately, and it did cause England some problems, while Carusa pressed Hampton to good effect.

But her race was ran shortly afterwards, and England fired some warning shots. First, Brosnan had to be alert to deny Fran Kirby. James robbed Patten as Ireland played out from the back and her cross eventually found her Chelsea team-mate via Beth Mead. Shortly after, Toone blazed over.

Ireland pushed higher and threatened down the home straight and should have had a goal, at least. They couldn’t successfully implement a free-kick routine from the training ground: McCabe found Louise Quinn out wide, who squared to Patten, and then Hayes, but the Celtic defender couldn’t get it out of her feet.

Tuesday's attendance of 32,742 fell short of the WNT Aviva Stadium record. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

In typical fashion, they threw the kitchen sink at it. Their other best chance down the home straight saw roles reversed from Friday night. McCabe obstructed a delayed Hampton kick-out and won the chase to shoot from a wide angle, but the goalkeeper recovered to claim. Kiernan, who brought real energy, was among the options inside.

But that would be that.

Another spirited performance, but the gulf remains.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion; Caitlin Hayes, Louise Quinn, Anna Patten; Katie McCabe; Lucy Quinn (Megan Campbell 61), Ruesha Littlejohn (Megan Connolly HT), Denise O’Sullivan, Heather Payne (Leanne Kiernan 61); Kyra Carusa (Emily Murphy 67).

ENGLAND: Hannah Hampton; Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Alex Greenwood, Jess Carter; Jess Park (Fran Kirby 56), Keira Walsh, Ella Toone (Georgia Stanway 75); Lauren James (Chloe Kelly 86) Alessia Russo (Rachel Daly 86), Lauren Hemp (Beth Mead 56).

Referee: Lina Lehtovaara (Finland).