Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Morgan hits a century as England set Ireland target of 329 to win third ODI

England’s Dublin-born captain impressed as Ireland were set an imposing total.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 6:46 PM
32 minutes ago 332 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5167648
Eoin Morgan in action against Ireland.
Image: Mike Hewitt
Eoin Morgan in action against Ireland.
Eoin Morgan in action against Ireland.
Image: Mike Hewitt

EOIN MORGAN HIT a century in Englands’ imposing total of 328 in the third one-day international against Ireland at Southampton today. 

England, already 2-0 up in a three-match series, were in trouble when Dublin-born left-hander Morgan came in at 14-2 after the loss of openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

But Morgan went on to make 106 and shared a fourth-wicket stand of 146 with Tom Banton.

Somerset rising star Banton’s 58 was his maiden ODI half-century.

The pair were out in quick succession, England losing three wickets for 13 runs as they slumped from 190-3 to 203-6.

All-rounder David Willey, however, in his first ODI series since being left out of England’s victorious World Cup squad last year, continued his fine return to international action with 51 at better than a run-a-ball.

Earlier, Morgan pulled Josh Little for six before launching South Africa-born all-rounder Curtis Campher back over his head for another.

Morgan was dropped on 67 when a pull off spinner Andy McBrine burst through the hands of diving Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie at midwicket.

He made Ireland pay, a straight-driven four, his 14th of the innings, taking Morgan to a 78-ball hundred that also included four sixes.

It was the former Ireland batsman’s 14th ODI century, his 13th for England and second against Ireland.

Morgan was eventually out when he sliced Little to backward point.

Although England are without several World Cup winners because of overlapping red and white-ball commitments they still managed to leave Ireland, yet to score more than 212 this series, with a challenging target.

This series marks the return of one-day international cricket from the coronavirus lockdown and also launches the new World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 50-over showpiece in India.

© – AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP



